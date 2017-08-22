Rounds hearing held in Pierre to be livestreamed by SDPB

United States Senator Mike Rounds will be holding a Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight hearing today in Pierre, which will be livestreamed by South Dakota Public Broadcasting, starting at 10 a.m. CT.

WHAT: Rounds to chair hearing entitled, “Oversight of the U.S. Army Corps’ Management of the Missouri River”

WHEN: Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. CT

WHERE: South Dakota State Capitol, Room 413, 500 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD

LIVESTREAM LINK: http://www.sd.net/home/

