Rounds Honored with U.S. Chamber ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ Award

John Kirchner, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director for the Midwest Region (left) presents Rounds (right) with the Spirit of Enterprise Award in Sioux Falls on May 3, 2018

SIOUX FALLS – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ Award for his support of pro-growth economic policies in the first session of the 115th Congress.

“It’s a good time to be doing business in America, thanks to a slate of legislative accomplishments that laid the groundwork for more economic growth and job creation,” said Thomas J. Donohue, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “These efforts to advance commonsense, growth-oriented legislation will help Main Street American businesses thrive. We commend Sen. Rounds for his commitment to promoting and protecting American free enterprise and economic prosperity.”

The Chamber’s prestigious Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical business legislation as outlined in the Chamber’s How They Voted scorecard. Members who supported the Chamber’s position on at least 70 percent of those votes qualify to receive the award. Rounds scored an 86 percent.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

