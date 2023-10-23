Rounds Hosts Discussion on AI in Cancer Research

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and the bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) working group today hosted a panel discussion focused on the use of AI in cancer research. The panel, comprised of academic and industry experts, discussed how AI is transforming health care. In addition to Rounds, the AI working group is comprised of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

“…Today’s discussion on AI is about something that’s a bit more personal to me: the fight against cancer,” said Rounds in his opening statement. “As many of you know, I lost my wife to cancer one year, 11 months and 17 days ago. I firmly believe that AI has the potential to change every aspect of cancer care as we know it. Continued investments in this technology will help us to not only improve the lives of people with cancer, but to one day ultimately overcome this disease.”

Good morning. Thank you all for taking the time to join us here today.

I’d like to first thank the panelists who took time out of their busy schedules to come speak with us today.

I’d also like to thank my colleagues, Leader Schumer and Senators Young and Heinrich for working with me on this event.

We’ve had a lot of discussions in the Senate this year about artificial intelligence, and how it’s leading to significant changes across our society.

However, when it comes to AI and health care, the impacts of AI will go far beyond fighting cancer.

I look forward to having a robust discussion and exchange of ideas about what we can do to enable the use of AI in our health care system.

We also need to make certain that as we’re considering new regulation that we’re speeding up AI innovation in this space, not slowing it down.

Now, I’d like to welcome our guests—

Dr. Ned Sharpless, with the University of North Carolina School of Medicine;

Dr. Michael Howell, with Google;

Dr. Eli Van Allen, with Harvard Medical School;

Rick Stevens, with Argonne National Lab; and

Lauren Silvis, with Tempus.

These experts are going to cover topics related to how artificial intelligence is transforming health care—from research and drug development, to the delivery of patient care and treatment—and I am very excited for them share their perspectives with the Senate.

Dr. Sharpless, over to you.

