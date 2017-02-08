Rounds: Jeff Sessions Will Make Certain That Justice is Done for all Americans

“I support Senator Sessions as Attorney General of the United States not only because his experience makes him qualified to serve, but more importantly because his character makes him qualified to serve.”

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor in support of Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) to be Attorney General.

“I rise today regarding the upcoming confirmation vote on Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama to be Attorney General of the United States….

