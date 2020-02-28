Rounds Joins Thune, Colleagues in Letter to Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue to Share Concerns with Brazilian Beef Imports

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today joined Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and 13 other senators in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue to express their concerns with the administration’s decision to lift the U.S. ban on Brazilian raw beef imports. In 2017, USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) blocked imports of Brazilian beef due to public health concerns, poor sanitary conditions and animal health issues.

“Given that the United States halted Brazilian raw beef imports less than one year after Brazil was granted access in 2016, we have serious concerns about Brazil’s ability to maintain adequate food safety standards over the long run,” wrote the senators in the letter.

“We recognize that the January 2020 FSIS audit found that Brazil’s Central Competent Authority had implemented corrective actions to address the deficiencies identified in the June 2019 FSIS audit,” the senators continued. “However, considering Brazil’s multiple failed attempts to uphold equivalent food safety standards, we believe a complete verification process of certified Brazilian facilities may be warranted.”

In addition to Rounds and Thune, the letter was signed by U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Steve Daines (D-Mont.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).