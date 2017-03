Rounds joins Thune in Introducing Dr. Heather Wilson at SASC Confirmation Hearing

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) today joined U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) in introducing Dr. Heather Wilson at her confirmation hearing to be Secretary of the Air Force. Dr. Wilson has been president of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (SDSM&T) since 2013.

