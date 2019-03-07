Rounds Launches Instagram Account

South Dakotans are invited to follow along @SenatorRounds

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today launched his Instagram account,@SenatorRounds. South Dakotans are encouraged to follow his account to see behind-the-scenes as he works in South Dakota and Washington, D.C.

“I look forward to bringing South Dakotans along as I launch my Instagram account,” said Rounds. “We’ll share our day-to-day activities both in South Dakota and in Washington. Many days, my schedule is packed with more than 20 events and we want to make it easy for South Dakotans to see what we’re working on and who we’re meeting with. We’re already on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, so joining Instagram will make it even easier for folks to connect with us on whichever social media platform they prefer using. Follow me @SenatorRounds!”

###

