Rounds Meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Intends to Support her Nomination to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on his meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court:

“I appreciate the opportunity to meet with Judge Barrett today. We had a wonderful discussion about a number of issues that South Dakotans care about, such as the importance of upholding the Second Amendment and the role of Congress – not the Judiciary – in making policy decisions. During our meeting, she also reaffirmed her commitment to upholding the Constitution as written, and not legislate from the bench. She is a widely-respected legal scholar and judge who will be fair and impartial, as South Dakotans expect from a Supreme Court Justice. I look forward to supporting her nomination to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.”