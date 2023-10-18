Rounds Nominates Anderson Family of Rapid City for Angels in Adoption Award

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) announced that he has nominated Nathan and Angela Anderson for the 2023 Angels in Adoption Award, presented by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption (CCAI).

Nathan and Angela Anderson have been married since 2006. Nathan is originally from the Huron area, and Angela is originally from the Rapid City area. In 2015, they were blessed with their son Boaz through a private adoption with the help of Hughes Law Office, Bethany Christian Services and Jean Cline. Boaz is now eight years old, and he is full of energy and laughter. Then, in 2021, the Andersons received a call from their pastor, Wes Roth, who was approached by biological grandparents needing to find a family to adopt their two-week-old granddaughter who was in foster care. Nathan and Angela selflessly opened their home once more and adopted their daughter Emma. Now, the Andersons are a family of four who affectionately embrace being “Team BEAN” (Boaz, Emma, Angela and Nathan).

“We are humbled to have been nominated by Senator Rounds for the 2023 Angels in Adoption Award,” said Nathan and Angela Anderson. “Adoption was originally a road we didn’t know we’d travel on, but it has been such a beautiful and enriching part of our lives. While the adoption process comes with many hills and valleys, Boaz and Emma are a forever blessing. We feel incredibly grateful, and we hope our story encourages others to consider adoption.”

Rounds nominated John and Beth Hughes for the 2022 Angels in Adoption Award. Their adoption practice, Heart2Heart Adoptions, which is part of Hughes Law Office, has brought hundreds of families together, including the Anderson family. Additionally, Rounds nominated Wes Roth, the Anderson’s pastor, and his wife Kimberly for the 2018 Angels in Adoption Award.

“I am honored to nominate Nathan and Angela for this year’s Angels in Adoption award,” said Rounds. “Throughout years of adversity and perseverance, the Andersons relied on their Faith and trusted God’s plan for their family. Team BEAN serves as a great example of how powerful the gift of adoption can be. The connection between the Anderson, Hughes and Roth families makes this year’s award even more special. These families have made a tremendous impact on the lives of so many, and our state is lucky to have them.”

Rounds is a member of the CCAI. Each year, members of Congress are invited to nominate an outstanding family or organization from their state to receive an Angels in Adoption award. CCAI is a 501(c)3 nonpartisan organization dedicated to raising awareness about the tens of thousands of orphans and foster children in the United States and the millions of orphans around the world in need of permanent, safe and loving homes through adoption. For more information, visit CCAI’s website.

Rounds’ office is currently accepting applications for the 2024 Angels in Adoption Award. For more information, please visit rounds.senate.gov/adoption.

