Rounds on Fox Business: I Support the President’s National Emergency Declaration
Rounds will vote against ‘Resolution of Disapproval’ in the Senate; vote expected later today
WASHINGTON – This morning on Fox Business, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) told host Maria Bartiromo that he supports President Trump’s use of a national emergency declaration to reallocate money to strengthen security at our southern border.
“I’ll be supporting the president’s position on this particular vote,” said Rounds. “There is a national emergency at the border… in some cases 76,000 individuals [are] trying to come across in a month. They are overwhelming the manpower that we’ve got at the southern border. And in doing so, the Mexican drug cartels have figured it out: when we’re busy just taking in these folks who are coming in and asking for asylum, they’re finding ways to get into [our country], and it’s not just at the ports of entry.”
Watch the interview here:
I’ve been far more impressed with Rounds than with Thune over the past few years. Dusty is off to a bad start.
You are going to regret granting this sort of authority to the president when a dem takes office. National emergencies declared for guns after a mass shooting, climate change, etc. Think, people.
Listen to Mark Levin; you cannot use the laws utilized by President Trump to change the Constitution. Also, do you trust the Dems not to use any dirty, underhanded, un-Constitutional tactic they can to ruin the country? Don’t be so trusting of them.
No kidding. President Biden or O”Rourke will cause havoc with this to our state and what will rounds say then. The excerice is silly to hold up a low iq egomaniac, Mike should be smarter.
You people are either fools or, more likely, liars hoping to frame the debate from a deceitful perspective. This authority has existed for decades, has been used for decades. Trump’s actions are not novel and do not set new precedent.
Speaking of fools, you might want to take a closer look at how the authority has been used in the past and how it is being used here. Nuance is tough, I know, but try it.
You never trumpets are a plague on the party. Democrats have more integrity.
Yeah, people who don’t like Trump are the problem. Not the guy who was a democrat who supported abortion most of his adult life, has crushed the concept of responsible spending as he racks up trillion dollar deficits, attempts to overrule congress’ power of the purse, cheats on his wife six days after the birth of his son, etc etc etc. Yeah, WE are the bad guys here.
Spending originates in the House. Paul Ryan and Kristi Noem racked up that debt. Trump’s mistake was not vetoing their waste.
Tax cuts: WAY TO GO TRUMP!
Spending: DAMN THE HOUSE!
It’s almost as if the man can do no wrong in the eyes of some.
Great decision Sen. Rounds. Now it is up to Sen. Thune. Will he side with the Media and their lackeys the Democrats. As usual Mitch McConnell will side with the Democrats.
Thune voted to support the emergency designation, as did McConnell.
Nelson, your insight on Cocaine Mitch is severely lacking.
I was wrong. I am happy I was wrong.
I am not happy twelve Republicans voted to block Trump’s border declaration.
Thunes/Rounds are just pathetic. Party over the Constitution, at all cost.
It is time to replace Dusty Johnson in the 2020 primary We need to be rid of him.
Like the Democrats?
To those who feel this action on the part of President Trump will give future Democrats an opportunity to use the same power, don’t despair. They would do it anyway. Just look to what Obama did with DACA after admitting that he didn’t have the power to do it. He did it and the Democrats in Congress supported him. Future Democrat presidents, and I hope there never are any, will use the emergency declaration to gain their ends no matter what is done today. Republicans by raising this red flag as an excuse for voting against the President are just fooling themselves in believing Democrats will somehow follow suit.
It is time to replace Dusty Johnson in the 2020 primary We need to be rid of him.
If a Democrat President tried this “emergency” power grab, you’d be kissing Dusty’s feet and screaming at the top of your lungs at Thune and Rounds. Don’t worry. That Democrat President will be here soon enough to prove me right.
I heard that same thing 2 years ago ilk. Just saying…