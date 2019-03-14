Rounds on Fox Business: I Support the President’s National Emergency Declaration

Rounds will vote against ‘Resolution of Disapproval’ in the Senate; vote expected later today

WASHINGTON – This morning on Fox Business, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) told host Maria Bartiromo that he supports President Trump’s use of a national emergency declaration to reallocate money to strengthen security at our southern border.

“I’ll be supporting the president’s position on this particular vote,” said Rounds. “There is a national emergency at the border… in some cases 76,000 individuals [are] trying to come across in a month. They are overwhelming the manpower that we’ve got at the southern border. And in doing so, the Mexican drug cartels have figured it out: when we’re busy just taking in these folks who are coming in and asking for asylum, they’re finding ways to get into [our country], and it’s not just at the ports of entry.”

Watch the interview here:



