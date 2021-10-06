Rounds on Senate Floor: President Biden owns the Afghanistan debacle and history will not judge him kindly
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) delivered remarks on the floor of the Senate today regarding the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Click here or on photo above to watch Senator Rounds’ remarks
In his remarks, Rounds highlighted a South Dakota veteran from Belle Fourche, who reached out to Rounds’ staff in hopes of evacuating her Afghan interpreter. Rounds also spoke in detail about President Biden’s decision to reject the professional advice of his military advisors to complete a conditions-based withdrawal rather than a date certain withdrawal. Read or watch Rounds’ full remarks below.
2 thoughts on “Rounds on Senate Floor: President Biden owns the Afghanistan debacle and history will not judge him kindly”
I see your fearless leader caved and will vote to extend the debt limit. History will not judge present day Republicans kindly if they keep going along instead of putting their heels into the ground and saying enough.
Biden inherited a mess. It started with Bush shifting focus away from Afghanistan to Iraq. Trump let 63 Americans get killed with no benefit. Biden has 13 and accomplished what Trump promised but couldn’t deliver.