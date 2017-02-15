Rounds Pays Tribute to Clint Roberts on Senate Floor

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today delivered a floor speech to honor the life and legacy of his friend, former U.S. Rep. Clint Roberts, who passed away on Feb. 13th at the age of 82. In addition to serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Roberts served in the South Dakota State Senate and as South Dakota’s Secretary of Agriculture.

“Clint was a mentor and a hero to me and many others and – I’m proud to say – lifelong friend to me and Jean,” said Rounds on the senate floor. “He had a tremendously positive impact on the many thousands of people he met and touched with his kindness, selflessness and generosity. South Dakota is a better state and we are a better people because of his hard work and dedication.”

