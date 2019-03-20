Rounds Receives 100 Percent Rating for Pro-Life, Pro-Family Voting Record

Family Research Council Action Honors Rounds with ‘True Blue’ Award

PIERRE —U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced that he received the Family Research Council (FRC) Action’s ‘True Blue’ award for his 100 percent rating to protect life and defend family values in the second session of the 115th Congress.

Rounds Receives ‘True Blue’ Award from Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins

“We thank Sen. Rounds for voting to defend and advance faith, family, and freedom,” said Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins.“As a ‘True Blue Member’ he voted 100 percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard including to protect unborn babies, defund the individual mandate in D.C., and to confirm solidly pro-life and pro-family nominees to key positions in the government.

“Sen. Rounds deserves praise for his unwavering commitment to stand for life, family, marriage, and religious liberty. South Dakotans should be encouraged to know that they have a Member of Congress such as Sen. Rounds who has come alongside other members and our president to begin the work of rebuilding our nation, and protecting the very values that made America great,” concluded Perkins.

“Throughout my time in public service, protecting life, family values and religious freedom has been a top priority,” said Rounds. “I thank Family Research Council Action for this award and look forward to continuing our work in advancing these important values.”

The Family Research Council Action seeks to educate elected officials on behalf of faith, family and freedom. View the complete scorecard here.

