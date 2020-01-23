Rounds Receives “A” Rating from Susan B. Anthony List for Support of Pro-Life Policies

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement after receiving an “A” rating from the Susan B. Anthony List for his strong legislative record supporting pro-life measures:

“From conception to natural death, life is a gift from God. I’ve worked with my fellow pro-life colleagues in the Senate on numerous bills to limit abortions, stop taxpayer dollars from paying for abortions and protect innocent lives. There is still more work for us to do together to change peoples’ hearts and minds about the sanctity of human life. I thank the Susan B. Anthony List for their work on this important issue.”

The Susan B. Anthony List National Pro-Life Scorecard can be found HERE.

