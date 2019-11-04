Rounds Receives U.S. Chamber of Commerce ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ Award

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) was awarded the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ Award for his support of pro-growth economic policies during the second session of the 115th Congress. Rounds was one of only 16 members of Congress who received a 100 percent score.

“I’m honored to receive the Spirit of Enterprise Award from the Chamber of Commerce,” said Rounds. “South Dakota is a great place to start and grow a business. With low taxes and limited red tape, our state provides a friendly environment for entrepreneurs. I’ll keep working to bring that same South Dakota common sense to Washington.”

Rounds (left) receives the Spirit of Enterprise Award from Ethan Hellier (right) of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at a Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce event earlier this year.

The Chamber’s prestigious Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical legislation that invites business growth and opportunity.

###