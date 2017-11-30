Rounds’ RESPECT Act Passes Senate

Bill Repeals a Number of Outdated Statutes that are Still Part of Current Law Related to Native Americans

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued the following statement on the Senate’s unanimous passage of his Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes (RESPECT) Act.

“Passing the RESPECT Act out of the Senate is the first step toward getting it signed into law,” said Rounds. “Our legislation will eliminate a number of outdated, offensive laws against Native American citizens in the United States that are still on the books today. Though we can’t rewrite the past, we can work toward mending relations and furthering respect for future generations. The RESPECT Act is one way to show healing, understanding and progress.”

Rounds reintroduced the RESPECT Act this year, and it passed out of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee unanimously. The RESPECT Act is supported by the Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Association and is cosponsored by Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.).

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...