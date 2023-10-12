Rounds, Rosen Lead Bipartisan Push in Requesting Additional Iron Dome Systems for Israel

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, led a bipartisan letter urging the Department of Defense to transfer two additional Iron Dome systems and other unused military assets to Israel as it continues to face rocket and missile attacks from Hamas and the threat of Hezbollah entering the conflict. These systems are currently in possession of the United States and are not being utilized.

“Since October 7, Hamas, which Iran directly supplies and funds, has fired thousands of rockets into populated areas across Israel with the intention of killing as many innocent civilians as possible,” wrote the senators. “As you know, the United States Army is currently in possession of two Iron Dome batteries that have not been deployed and have no operational use inside the United States where they are currently stored.”

“Immediately transferring these two Iron Dome batteries that are not in use to Israel would provide tangible, life-saving and sustained support to our ally as it faces rocket and missile salvos that threaten to overwhelm its defenses,” the senators’ letter continued. “The transfer of these two Iron Dome batteries, in addition to sending other unused military assets, would bolster Israel’s defense capabilities and immediately help Israel combat terrorist aggression.”

In addition to Rounds and Rosen, the letter was signed by Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

The full text of the letter can be found HERE.

###