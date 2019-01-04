Rounds Secures Key Committee Assignments for 116th Congress

Will Continue Serving on the Senate Armed Services, Banking, Environment and Public Works and Veterans’ Affairs Committees

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced that he will maintain his membership on four key committee assignments in the 116th Congress:

Senate Armed Services

Veterans’ Affairs

Environment and Public Works (EPW)

Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs

Rounds Statement:

“I look forward to working on these committees, each of which focuses on issues that are important to South Dakotans. We have many accomplishments to be proud of so far, and I look forward to building on those successes in the 116th Congress.”

“Throughout my time serving on the Senate Armed Services Committee, we’ve strengthened Ellsworth’s role as a vital component of our long-term national defense strategy, bolstered defense funding and improved our nation’s cybersecurity.”

“Our men and women in uniform have made incredible sacrifices to protect the homeland and keep us safe. We owe it to our veterans to keep the promises we’ve made them. As a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, we will continue to hold the VA accountable and we are committed to getting our veterans the care they deserve.”

“The Senate EPW Committee has important oversight jurisdiction over the EPA, the Army Corps of Engineers and surface transportation infrastructure. As a member of this committee, my priorities include holding the Corps accountable for the decisions it makes along the Missouri River, assuring the EPA lives up to its legal obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and rebuilding our nation’s roads and bridges.”

“Making certain that South Dakota families and business owners have access to credit when they need it has been a top priority of mine while working on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Last year, we were able to enact the first major overhaul of our financial system since Dodd-Frank, providing much-needed regulatory relief to our smaller and midsized banks so they can focus on serving their customers. We’ll continue to seek ways to roll back burdensome regulations in the 116th Congress.”

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...