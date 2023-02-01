Rounds Secures Key Committee Memberships for 118th Congress

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced his membership on five committees for the 118th Congress.

Armed Services

Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

Intelligence

Veterans’ Affairs

Indian Affairs

Rounds Statement:

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on five key committees on behalf of the people of South Dakota and for the national security of our nation.

“Real, collaborative work to defend our country is done in the Senate Armed Services Committee. We have worked to strengthen our military, improve our nation’s cybersecurity capabilities and provide much-needed modernization of the nuclear triad, which has deterred our nation’s adversaries for over 60 years. Ellsworth Air Force Base, the future home of the B-21 Raider, will have a significant role in defending the United States and will have a significant economic impact on the Black Hills for generations to come. I look forward to expanding on this work to maintain our national defense.

“I will remain a member on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. South Dakotans deserve easy access to credit, housing that is affordable and traditional financial services. The Finance and Insurance sector is a significant contributor to our state’s GDP as we are home to financial institutions of all sizes and charters that significantly add to our economic base. I look forward to promoting commonsense public policy that encourages economic growth, capital formation and consumer protection while also providing much-needed oversight to heavy-handed bureaucrats.

“I am pleased to join the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and look forward to learning from my new colleagues about how the committee helps fulfill our national security requirements. This includes the committee’s oversight of the Intelligence Community through gathering good information. I want to learn the Intelligence Community’s needs and help the committee make good decisions.

“South Dakota is home to one of the largest populations of veterans per capita in the country. Throughout my time working on the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, we have worked to save VA facilities in our state and improve the care our veterans receive. There is still more work to be done. In a typical year, over a quarter of all the requests for assistance my office receives are veteran related. Our veterans made a commitment to serve our country. Now, it is our turn to make sure they receive the benefits they have earned.

“The Native American population is an integral part of South Dakota. Too often, the federal government has failed to uphold its treaty and trust obligations to Native American tribes. I am pleased to remain on the Senate Committee on Indian Affairsand look forward to continue working with tribal leaders to uphold tribal sovereignty. By working together, we can make certain their unique circumstances and challenges are being properly addressed.”

###