Rounds Speaks at Dedication Ceremony for the M. Michael Rounds Operations Center Building at the Sanford Underground Research Facility

LEAD—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today attended and spoke at the dedication ceremony for Sanford Underground Research Facility’s newest building, the M. Michael Rounds Operation Center (ROC) building.

“This is truly an honor,” said Rounds. “I am grateful to have worked with so many people who made the dream of transforming the Homestake Mine into an underground laboratory a reality. This project—which is such an important part of the community of Lead, the Black Hills and the entire state of South Dakota—would not be possible without the strong support of the South Dakota state legislature, the people of South Dakota, Denny Sanford, the Barrick Gold Corporation and the international community of scientific researchers. I’m humbled to be recognized in this fashion.”

Background courtesy of the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF):

As governor, Rounds’ efforts to develop an underground research laboratory in the former Homestake Mine resulted in the creation of a world-class research facility that hosts international experiments in several disciplines. SURF was created with funding from the State of South Dakota and T. Denny Sanford. Current SURF operations funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. The work at SURF has brought international recognition for the community of Lead and the State of South Dakota.

The Rounds Operations Center (ROC) is a new 26,000-square-foot structure, a hub for all SURF operations and engineering activities in support of SURF’s world-leading science. The ROC includes a large maintenance shop, main warehouse, and offices and meeting spaces for facility maintenance and engineering staff.

