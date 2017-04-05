Rounds Speaks in Support of Judge Neil Gorsuch to Be Confirmed to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor in support of Judge Neil Gorsuch to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

“Throughout his career, Judge Gorsuch has proven time and again that he is exceptionally qualified to serve on the Supreme Court,” said Rounds in his floor speech. “The knowledge and careful deliberation he will bring to the court will result in rulings that reflect justice, fairness, and an interpretation of what the law is and what Congress intended it to be, not what administrative agencies want it to be.”

Facebook Twitter