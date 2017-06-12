Rounds Statement on End of Ban on U.S. Beef Imports to China

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement after the administration announced the end of the ban on U.S. beef imports to China:

“Agriculture is South Dakota’s number one industry, with nearly 3.85 million head of cattle,” said Rounds. “I am pleased with the administration’s announcement and am glad we are now able to export our high-quality beef to China. Opening up this new, lucrative market will create substantial opportunities for South Dakota ranchers and bring a much-needed boost to the ag economy.”

On September 22, 2016, the process was started to end the ban on U.S. beef, which began in 2003.

On April 5, 2017, Rounds joined 38 of his Senate colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump requesting that he prioritize opening up China’s market to U.S. beef exports prior to his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On May 12, 2017, an agreement was reached to open Chinese markets to U.S. beef no later than July 16, 2017.

On May 17, 2017, Rounds sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, to stress the importance of expanding exports, in particular opening up U.S. beef to China, the world’s second-largest importer of beef.

Rounds met with then-U.S. Trade Representative nominee Robert Lighthizer on May 4, 2017, to discuss the importance of trade to South Dakota’s agriculture industry.

