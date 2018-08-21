Rounds Statement on EPA’s Proposed Affordable Clean Energy Rule

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and Chairman of the EPW Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight, today issued the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule. The ACE rule, if adopted, would replace the previous administration’s Clean Power Plan (CPP) rule.

“The previous administration’s costly and burdensome Clean Power Plan was a prime example of ‘government-knows-best’ rule-making. Not only did it threaten job creation and economic growth, it was a recipe for sky-high electricity costs for American families and businesses. We were glad to see the rule was halted by the Supreme Court after more than two dozen states called for it to be stopped. The new proposed ACE rule respects the rights of individual states in setting energy policies that work best for them. I support the current administration’s goal of providing affordable energy to South Dakota families while at the same time working to protect our environment and natural resources.”

In January 2017, Rounds joined all Republican members of the EPW Committee in a letter to President Trump supporting repeal of the Clean Power Plan rule. In March 2017, President Trump issued an executive order to suspend, revise or rescind four actions related to the Clean Power Plan.

The proposed ACE rule will be open for public comment for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. More information on the proposed rule and the comment period can be found here.

