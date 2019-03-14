Rounds Statement on EPA’s Proposed Rule on E-15 Waiver

During his Confirmation Process, Rounds Pressed EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to Move Forward on Year-Round Sales of E-15 in Time for Summer Driving Season

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today issued the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed rule to allow year-round sales of E-15:

“I thank Administrator Wheeler and President Trump for moving forward with their pledge to allow year-round sales of E-15 ahead of this year’s summer driving season. This could result in approximately 700 million gallons of additional ethanol sold annually, or 280 million bushels of corn. As South Dakotans know, corn and corn ethanol production are vital components of our economy. The corn ethanol industry supports thousands of jobs in our state and contributes a significant amount of revenue to our local communities. Year-round sales of E-15 would be a huge win for our state and I look forward to closely reviewing the full proposal to make certain this rule is a net positive for agriculture, consistent with the Congressional intent of the RFS.”

E-15 is 15 percent ethanol blended with 85 percent gasoline. The proposed rule would allow E-15 to be sold year-round without additional Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) control, rather than just eight months out of the year.

The proposed rule also makes reforms to the renewable identification compliance (RIN) system. Additional details of the proposal can be found on EPA’s website HERE.

Additionally, South Dakotans will have an opportunity to weigh in during the public comment period. Those details will be available in the coming days.

