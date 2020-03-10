Rounds Statement on First Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement on the news that the state of South Dakota has confirmed five cases COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus. One individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, but because of underlying health conditions, the cause of death is still being determined at this time.

“The state of South Dakota has been preparing to deal with a COVID-19, as has the federal government. Last week, we passed legislation to provide state and local entities with additional resources to save lives and prevent the spread of disease. Additionally, health officials are actively working on a vaccine and advanced therapeutic treatments.

“South Dakotans should continue to take care of their health during this time. This includes washing your hands frequently, avoid touching your face and stay home if you feel sick. Additionally, avoid close contact with large groups of people if possible. I’ll continue working with federal administration officials, state officials, tribal leaders and healthcare providers to make sure we’re doing all we can to take care of our citizens. While we recognize that there will be economic impacts throughout the United States, the most important things we should focus on right now are saving lives and appropriate healthcare needs.”

South Dakotans are invited to visit www.rounds.senate.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date, accurate information on COVID-19.

