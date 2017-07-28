Rounds Statement on Health Care Reform Legislation Vote

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement after the Senate voted against passing a bill to repeal parts of Obamacare:

“The fight to relieve American families from our current failing health care system is far from over. I will continue working with my colleagues to stabilize the insurance markets and prevent premiums from continuing to skyrocket. The American people deserve better than the failing Obamacare disaster that has forced millions off the health care plans they enjoyed, driven up the cost of health care – 124 percent for South Dakotans in just the past four years – and caused insurance companies to leave the marketplace in droves.”

