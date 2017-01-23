Rounds Statement on Heather Wilson’s Nomination to Serve as Air Force Secretary

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today issued the following statement on the nomination of Dr. Heather Wilson, president of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (SDSM&T), to be secretary of the Air Force:

“I congratulate Dr. Wilson for being nominated to lead the Air Force,” said Rounds. “While I am selfishly disappointed she won’t be continuing to serve SDSM&T, our state’s loss is our country’s gain. Her experience as president of SDSM&T, U.S. Congresswoman and Air Force officer make her uniquely qualified for this important leadership position. I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Wilson in this new role.”

The Senate Armed Services Committee has jurisdiction over Dr. Wilson’s confirmation. If confirmed, Wilson will be just the third female and first Air Force Academy graduate to serve as Secretary of the Air Force. Since 2013, Wilson has served as president of SDSM&T, a leading science and engineering school in the U.S. located in Rapid City. She represented New Mexico’s 1st district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1998 – 2009.

###

Facebook Twitter