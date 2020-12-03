Rounds Statement on Inclusion of National Cyber Director in NDAA Conference Report

WASHINGTON —U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Chairman of the Cybersecurity Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today issued the following statement regarding the inclusion of a National Cyber Director provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021:

“As technology advances, so do cyber threats to our nation,” said Rounds. “The creation of a National Cyber Director position in this year’s NDAA was the result of years of hard work. The provision, which was recommended by the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, is both bipartisan and bicameral. The end result, we believe, will strengthen our nation’s cybersecurity planning and coordination at all levels of government as well as between the public and private sectors. I look forward to being a part of the implementation process to make sure the role is executed as intended.”

Rounds, along with Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.), have been heavily involved in developing the final text related to the National Cyber Director that was included in the FY2021 NDAA.

###