Rounds Statement on Iran Attack on U.S. and Coalition Forces in Iraq

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today issued the following statement on Iran’s attack on U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq:

“Tonight, the Department of Defense confirmed that Iran launched missiles at U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq. As we learn more about the events unfolding and determine an appropriate response, we remain concerned about the safety of our men and women in harm’s way. The safety and security of Americans is our top priority. I look forward learning more about the situation during tomorrow’s Member briefing with Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, CIA Director Gina Haspel and others.”

