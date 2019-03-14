Rounds’ Statement on Neil Fulton Being Named Dean of USD School of Law
Fulton previously served as then-Governor Rounds’ chief of staff
WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after the University of South Dakota (USD) announced Neil Fulton was selected as dean of the USD School of Law.
“I congratulate Neil on being named dean of the USD School of Law,” said Rounds. “I worked closely with Neil when he served as my chief of staff in the governor’s office, and I always valued his professionalism, strong work ethic and leadership. Since 2010, he has served as the Federal Public Defender for North Dakota and South Dakota on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. USD made an excellent choice in selecting Neil to be the dean of the law school, and I wish him and his family all the best.”
Fulton served as Rounds’ chief of staff from 2007-2010. USD’s announcement can be found here.
Is he at least a conservative? I know nothing about him, but the law school can only benefit from an infusion of conservative ideas. Now how about getting rid of some of the liberal twit law perfessors? Drain the swamp!
Neil is a bright South Dakota kid. His interest will only be in making the law school what we need it to be here in South Dakota. I don’t think he’ll tolerate slakkards and he will likely be effective in making better hires. This is a good move
PS I also would suspect that the kid from Miller and Ft Pierre isn’t afraid of a good Hawaiian Party 😎
Seems to be a smart choice for law school dean