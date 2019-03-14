Rounds’ Statement on Neil Fulton Being Named Dean of USD School of Law

Fulton previously served as then-Governor Rounds’ chief of staff

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after the University of South Dakota (USD) announced Neil Fulton was selected as dean of the USD School of Law.

“I congratulate Neil on being named dean of the USD School of Law,” said Rounds. “I worked closely with Neil when he served as my chief of staff in the governor’s office, and I always valued his professionalism, strong work ethic and leadership. Since 2010, he has served as the Federal Public Defender for North Dakota and South Dakota on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. USD made an excellent choice in selecting Neil to be the dean of the law school, and I wish him and his family all the best.”

Fulton served as Rounds’ chief of staff from 2007-2010. USD’s announcement can be found here.

