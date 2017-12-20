Rounds Statement on Passage of Tax Reform Conference Report

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement after the Senate voted to pass the tax reform conference committee report:

“Our tax relief bill will create a healthy, more vibrant economy that we can pass onto our kids and grandkids,” said Rounds. “This legislation puts American businesses back on a level playing field with the rest of the world so we can once again be globally competitive. Businesses will be incentivized to remain here in the United States, which will keep good-paying jobs from going overseas.”

“It will greatly improve the quality of life for South Dakota families, especially lower-and middle-income families who haven’t seen a pay raise in nearly a decade. We look forward to seeing it signed into law by the president before Christmas.”

A conference committee is a group of Senate and House negotiators who are tasked with reconciling differences in legislation between the two chambers. Bill text and a summary can be found HERE.

