Rounds Statement on Passing of Barbara Bush

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Bush family as they mourn the loss of Barbara,” said Rounds. “She will be remembered as a caring mother and grandmother, and as the loving, devoted wife of former President George H.W. Bush, to whom she was married for 73 years. As First Lady, Mrs. Bush worked to advance literacy as a family value. Today, her foundation continues that goal and has helped countless children in communities across the United States learn how to read. She has set a great example of how all of us should care for our family, our community and our country. She is already greatly missed. Jean and I send our condolences to the Bush family during this difficult time.”

