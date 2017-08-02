Rounds Statement on President Trump Signing Sanctions Bill Into Law

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement to commend President Trump for signing into law theCountering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, a set of expanded sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea:

“Russia, Iran and North Korea continue to express aggressive, destabilizing behaviors that put our regional allies and our own national security at risk. Iran is one of the world’s largest state sponsors of terrorism, North Korea continues to pursue a nuclear missile that could reach our shores and Russia has shown aggression in Ukraine, Syria and cyberspace. By imposing strong, enforceable sanctions against these nations, we are sending a strong message that the U.S. will not tolerate these acts of aggression. I thank President Trump for signing these sanctions into law today.”

The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act passed the Senate with bipartisan support last week.

