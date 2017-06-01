Rounds Statement on President’s Decision to Exit Paris Climate Agreement
WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on President Trump’s decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement:
“The Paris Climate Agreement placed costly new energy restrictions on the United States, which would be passed on to consumers in the form of higher electricity prices,” said Rounds. “President Trump understands that we cannot put the U.S. at a competitive disadvantage with the rest of the world, thereby shackling our economy and raising electricity costs without even meeting the agreement’s goal of having a tangible effect on climate change.
“In fact, under this agreement, major polluters like China, Russia, India and Iran are allowed to increase their greenhouse gas emissions, while our emissions reductions are estimated to cost 6.5 million American jobs and $3 trillion in economic output by 2040. Good energy policies include an ‘all of the above’ approach that will strengthen our economy, create jobs and enhance our energy independence. I am pleased with the president’s decision today to leave the misguided Paris Climate Agreement.”
Earlier this year, Rounds wrote a weekly column about the misguided Paris Climate Agreement and, along with a number of his Senate colleagues, sent a letter to the president encouraging U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.
Senator Rounds,
You are spot on! The Paris Climate Accord was, next to the Iran Deal, absolutely the worst decision ever made by an American President. Finally, you and Trump are bringing back America’s greatness!
God Bless you Senator Rounds!
Except China and India are ahead of their targets. Renewables like solar are far cheaper in those economies, and they’ll actually peak their carbon output a decade ahead of the Paris schedule. The good ol’ US of A will now join the two non-signatories Nicaragua and Syria, along with Russia as a fellow back-out.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/as-us-backs-away-from-climate-pledges-india-and-china-step-up/2017/06/01/59ccb494-16e4-4d47-a881-c5bd0922c3db_story.html?utm_term=.a18c27188e2a
Trump also wants to cut $2 Billion in aid for developing countries to help meet their targets under the Paris agreement, meanwhile the US taxpayer remains on the hook for weekly golf outings and at least 3 homes for the President.
Priorities, anyone?
It’s not too hard for China and India to be meeting their targets since they are allowed to increase their greenhouse gas emissions. I like what the Trump administration is saying; let’s hear from the climate scientists who have no government grants to cause them to skew their results so they can get more grants. Thank you Trump for pulling us out of the flawed Paris Agreement!