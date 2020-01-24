Rounds Statement on Revised WOTUS Rule

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of the Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) announcement of the replacement for the 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule:

“The administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule gives farmers, ranchers and landowners the clarity they need to know when the Clean Water Act applies to them and when it does not,” said Rounds. “The previous administration’s Waters of the U.S. rule, which this rule replaces, was a power grab by the federal government. I’m pleased the EPA is working to protect the rights of landowners rather than infringe upon those rights. It also respects states’ rights, recognizing that state and tribal governments have a right to regulate and manage their land and water resources themselves.”

###