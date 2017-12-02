Rounds Statement on Senate Passage of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued the following statement on the Senate passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act:
“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act overhauls our tax code in a manner that will allow businesses to flourish again and families to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. It will provide more jobs, bigger paychecks and a fairer tax system, especially to lower- and middle-income Americans who haven’t seen a pay raise in nearly a decade. Additionally, businesses will have the stability they need to confidently grow their companies, hire more workers, increase wages and reinvest back into the economy. This will lead to a healthier, more prosperous America that we can be proud to pass on to our kids and grandkids.”
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act must now be reconciled with the House-passed version, where final differences will be worked out.
Sen. Rounds – It’s fraudulence to claim a temporary tax cut will help anyone. Trickle down is just pickle down. Sour and sickening. Taking from the poor at Christmas is disgusting and giving what you’ve pilfered to the least needy is indicative of your character. Bah Humbug to you, sir!!