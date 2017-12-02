Rounds Statement on Senate Passage of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued the following statement on the Senate passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act:

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act overhauls our tax code in a manner that will allow businesses to flourish again and families to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. It will provide more jobs, bigger paychecks and a fairer tax system, especially to lower- and middle-income Americans who haven’t seen a pay raise in nearly a decade. Additionally, businesses will have the stability they need to confidently grow their companies, hire more workers, increase wages and reinvest back into the economy. This will lead to a healthier, more prosperous America that we can be proud to pass on to our kids and grandkids.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act must now be reconciled with the House-passed version, where final differences will be worked out.

