Rounds Statement on Senate Tax Reform Proposal

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on tax reform proposal introduced by the Senate Committee on Finance:

“The release of the Senate’s tax reform proposal today is another step toward delivering relief to American families and small businesses,” said Rounds. “We are committed to a tax reform plan that will provide more jobs, bigger paychecks and a fairer tax system for South Dakotans. I look forward to reading the bill in its entirety and working with my colleagues in the Senate to advance legislation that will boost our economy and put more money in American workers’ pockets.”

###

