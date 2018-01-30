Rounds Statement on Senate Vote on Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), an original cosponsor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, today made the following statement after it failed to receive enough votes to advance in the Senate:

“We have an obligation to defend the dignity of all life, from conception to natural death,” said Rounds. “Unborn children feel pain at the 20 week mark of pregnancy, and are even able to begin to hear at that point in the second trimester. The United States is one of only seven countries, including China and North Korea, which allows abortions after 20 weeks. I am proud to have been an original cosponsor of this legislation. Despite today’s failed vote, I will continue fighting for an end to this inhumane practice.”

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would limit abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, as it has been found that unborn children can feel pain at that stage of pregnancy. Exceptions are included for rape, incest or to save the mother’s life.

Rounds was also an original cosponsor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act when it was introduced during the previous congress.

###

