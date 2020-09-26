Rounds Statement on Supreme Court Nominee

PIERRE —U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“President Trump has made an excellent choice in nominating Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court. As an accomplished jurist, wife and mother from the Midwest, Judge Barrett brings a unique perspective to our nation’s highest court. With so many important decisions to be made at the Supreme Court that are important to South Dakotans – from issues related to health care and taxes to the very sanctity of human life – the person confirmed to replace Justice Ginsburg will have a tremendous impact on our daily lives.”

“While I am already impressed with Judge Barrett’s credentials and commitment to upholding the principles outlined in the Constitution, I look forward to getting to know her better in the coming weeks. And I’ll be ready to vote as soon as the Senate has done its due diligence in vetting Judge Barrett.”

Background: Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Barrett, 48, serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

She was confirmed to that position in October 2017 with Rounds’ support, by a vote of 55-43.

She served as a law clerk for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, a staunch defender of the Constitution.

Prior to being confirmed to the 7th Circuit, Barrett taught law at George Washington University, the University of Virginia and Notre Dame.

