Rounds Statement on Supreme Court Nominee

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Replacing Justice Scalia, one of the Supreme Court’s strongest defenders of our Constitution, is no easy task,” said Rounds. “Justice Scalia set the gold standard for judges through his strict interpretation of the Constitution and deference to states’ rights. We believe Judge Gorsuch espouses the same approach as Justice Scalia and has a strong understanding of federalism upon which our country is built.

“The American people made their voices heard in the recent elections, and President Trump has made an excellent choice in nominating Judge Gorsuch. I look forward to getting to know him better in the coming weeks. Having previously been confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit unanimously – with not a single Republican or Democrat member of the Senate dissenting – we expect the Senate will continue its tradition of approving highly competent, qualified individuals to the Supreme Court in an up or down vote following a thorough vetting process.

Background:

Judge Neil Gorsuch, 49, currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Colorado.

He was nominated in 2006 by President George W. Bush and confirmed in the Senate by voice vote.

Gorsuch received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, his law degree from Harvard, and has a doctorate degree from Oxford University.

He clerked for Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.

###

