Rounds Statement on the Formal Count of the Electoral College Votes by Congress

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) made the following statement on tomorrow’s formal count of the Electoral College votes by Congress:

“Tomorrow’s vote will be one of the most consequential votes I’ll likely take as a U.S. Senator.

“If you’ve noticed, I have not joined the chorus of those for or against an objection. Today, those objections do not exist, they have not been shared, and there’s literally nothing to consider until we have a chance to hear the arguments for and against. The bottom line is that I’m keeping an open mind and I look forward to seeing the evidence to support the objections that are being proposed. Ultimately, the Constitution, not political expediency, will guide my decision making.

“I wholeheartedly support an independent investigation into the 2020 election. Since the current approach from several of my Republican colleagues requires the Democrat-controlled House to agree with them, it is dead on arrival. I’m interested in restoring faith, certainty and transparency for the American voter. And, unless we get to the bottom of these allegations, I fear Americans’ faith in our electoral process is in great jeopardy.”

