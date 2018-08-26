Rounds Statement on the Passing of John McCain

FORT PIERRE—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, made the following statement on the passing of U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.):

“John McCain was a true American hero who spent his life serving our country,” said Rounds. “Our men and women in uniform had no better ally than John McCain, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served alongside him on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He leaves behind a legacy of leadership we can all admire. Jean and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family during this difficult time.”

