Rounds Statement on the President’s Address to Congress

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress:

“President Biden continues to talk about bipartisanship but his actions in the first 100 days reflect a more partisan agenda. His $6 trillion spending proposals reflect a far-left approach to growing government and increasing regulations. In particular, his infrastructure proposal is long on unsustainable social welfare spending and short on real infrastructure. Republicans look forward to working with the president if he decides he wants to find common ground on a significant infrastructure development plan that allows for local input.

I am disappointed in President Biden’s continued attack on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens as well as his lack of support for the law enforcement community. Republicans will continue to offer solutions for criminal justice reform that still provides protections for our society from those who would do us harm.

I agree with the president’s “Buy American” approach, specifically when it comes to the livestock industry. The Department of Agriculture should change their existing rules that do not help our producers compete with foreign imports of beef. Additionally, I was pleased to see the president also focus on finding specific cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s and other significant health threats.”

