Rounds Statement on Trump-Putin Meeting

WASHINGTON– U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, issued the following statement about President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, earlier today.

“Make no mistake: Russia is not our friend. Our poor relations are a direct result of their continued destabilizing behavior throughout the world. It is clear that Russia attempted to directly influence the 2016 election process. There is value in seeking to improve relations with Russia, but the U.S. must make clear that their irresponsible behavior on the world stage will not be tolerated.”

