Rounds Statement on Trump’s Executive Actions to Move Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines Forward

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on President Trump’s executive action to move forward with construction of the Keystone Xl and Dakota Access pipelines.

“President Trump understands that pipelines provide an effective and efficient means of transporting natural resources and meeting our country’s energy needs,” said Rounds. “Good domestic energy policies include an ‘all of the above’ approach that will strengthen our economy, create jobs and enhance U.S. energy independence. As the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines move forward, I will continue to work with those involved to address their concerns.”

