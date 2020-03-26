Rounds Supports COVID-19 Relief Legislation

Legislation will provide direct support to South Dakota families and businesses and help stabilize the economy

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after voting in favor of emergency COVID-19 relief legislation. It now must be passed by the House of Representatives, before being sent to President Trump for signature.

“As a nation, we’re all feeling the effects of this unprecedented crisis. I’m glad we were able to come together to provide immediate, direct relief to South Dakota families and businesses, while at the same time taking steps to stabilize our economy. It is not a perfect bill, but it gets resources to state and local governments, who know the needs of their communities better than anyone else. It also removes regulatory barriers so businesses can get people the help they need during this time of crisis.

“In the history of our nation, we’ve never faced a challenge we weren’t able to overcome. The COVID-19 crisis is no different. No one is immune to the disease or its impact on our everyday lives. We’re in this together, and we’ll get through this together.

“We understand the seriousness of initiating legislation of this magnitude. However, if we fail to act and respond appropriately, the cost to our citizens and our economy as a whole would be devastating.

“The federal government has a responsibility to act in emergency situations, such as this, to protect lives and safeguard our country from undue harm. Today, the Senate fulfilled this important duty.”

