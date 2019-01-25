Rounds Supports Deal to end 35-Day Government Shutdown
Earlier today, President Trump Announced Agreement on Continuing Resolution to Reopen Government for Three Weeks
PIERRE—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding the agreement to reopen government through February, 15, 2019:
“I’ve said all along that nobody wins in a shutdown. I’m glad a deal has been reached on a three-week Continuing Resolution so hardworking federal employees can get paid and important federal services can resume. Congress and the president must now work diligently on a long-term appropriations package and strengthening border security.
“The senselessness of the past 35 days, coupled with another short-term CR, underscores the need to reform the entire budget process, which has only worked in 4 of the past 45 years. Government shutdowns and continuing resolutions are wasteful, ineffective and destabilize government programs, making them more difficult for our citizens to utilize.”
###
This is the end of the Trump Presidency.
Not a stone for the wall, but a Stone went behind one today, however…
Good one. The witch hunt is bagging lots of witches!
Yes, indeed! Jon Stewart said that the age of Trump is the “strangest time in American history since the Salem Trials,” ……except this time there are real witches to be had.
Yesterday, Rounds wanted a wall, but today not so much….. Say, whatever happen to “Art of the Deal?”