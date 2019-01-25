Rounds Supports Deal to end 35-Day Government Shutdown

Earlier today, President Trump Announced Agreement on Continuing Resolution to Reopen Government for Three Weeks

PIERRE—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding the agreement to reopen government through February, 15, 2019:

“I’ve said all along that nobody wins in a shutdown. I’m glad a deal has been reached on a three-week Continuing Resolution so hardworking federal employees can get paid and important federal services can resume. Congress and the president must now work diligently on a long-term appropriations package and strengthening border security.

“The senselessness of the past 35 days, coupled with another short-term CR, underscores the need to reform the entire budget process, which has only worked in 4 of the past 45 years. Government shutdowns and continuing resolutions are wasteful, ineffective and destabilize government programs, making them more difficult for our citizens to utilize.”

