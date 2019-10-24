Rounds Supports Resolution Condemning House Democrats’ Closed Door Impeachment Process

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after signing onto a resolution condemning House Democrats’ closed door impeachment process. The resolution, led by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, has 39 senate cosponsors.

“Democrats have been intent on taking down this president since day one. The current impeachment inquiry is being conducted in the House without a vote, behind closed doors and it fails to give the president the opportunity to defend himself or confront his accusers. There is no due process.

“The president deserves the same rights as every American when faced with a charge or allegation. Their process raises serious questions about the fairness of the inquiry, which is why I signed onto Chairman Graham’s resolution.

“House Democrats should be focused on issues, such as the USMCA, instead of focusing only on this unfair and unprecedented impeachment process.”

The resolution:

calls on the House of Representatives, prior to proceeding any further with its impeachment investigation into President Trump, to vote to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry;

calls on the House of Representatives to provide President Trump, like every other American, with due process, to include the ability to confront his accusers, call witnesses on his behalf, and have a basic understanding of the accusations against him that would form any basis for impeachment; and

calls on the House of Representatives to provide members of the minority with the ability to participate fully in all proceedings and have equal authority to issue subpoenas and other compulsory process.

Full text of the resolution is HERE.

