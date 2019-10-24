Rounds Supports Resolution Condemning House Democrats’ Closed Door Impeachment Process
WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after signing onto a resolution condemning House Democrats’ closed door impeachment process. The resolution, led by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, has 39 senate cosponsors.
“Democrats have been intent on taking down this president since day one. The current impeachment inquiry is being conducted in the House without a vote, behind closed doors and it fails to give the president the opportunity to defend himself or confront his accusers. There is no due process.
“The president deserves the same rights as every American when faced with a charge or allegation. Their process raises serious questions about the fairness of the inquiry, which is why I signed onto Chairman Graham’s resolution.
“House Democrats should be focused on issues, such as the USMCA, instead of focusing only on this unfair and unprecedented impeachment process.”
The resolution:
- calls on the House of Representatives, prior to proceeding any further with its impeachment investigation into President Trump, to vote to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry;
- calls on the House of Representatives to provide President Trump, like every other American, with due process, to include the ability to confront his accusers, call witnesses on his behalf, and have a basic understanding of the accusations against him that would form any basis for impeachment; and
- calls on the House of Representatives to provide members of the minority with the ability to participate fully in all proceedings and have equal authority to issue subpoenas and other compulsory process.
Full text of the resolution is HERE.
###
How about thune? What the hell is going on? Why didn’t Dusty march right into that bs hearing yesterday with Steve King and demand the proceeding be open to the public?
Trumpublicans will get that when they vote on impeachment. Until then, the Dems are following house rules set forth by Republicans when they wrote them. He will get his due process if they determine to impeach and then public hearings will be held. What a bunch of cry babies these trumpublicans are. I guess us Human Scum will have to repair the party after they try to destroy it.
It was a good idea then but not now! waahhhhh waahhhhh!
House rules that Nixon and Clinton for impeachment…nope..unprecedented witch hunt
Thank you Senator Rounds
The house rules changed, son, and Republicans did it. Keep spewing those buzz words. You guys are grasping at straws and you know how bad it looks.
Senator Rounds, Speaker Boener, a Republican, changed the rules and now you must follow them.
Senator Rounds, like the honorable Steve King, cares about the sanctity of the rule of law and the preservation of our United States Constitution. Too bad John Thune and Dusty Johnson don’t care. Too bad that they are unwilling to stand up for western civilization. Too bad John and Dusty are unwilling to stand behind the greatest President that our nation has ever had. Trump’s call was perfect. This is a stupid witch hunt.