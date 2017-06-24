Rounds Supports USDA Decision to open CRP Acres for Grazing

WASHINGTON – Showing support, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) decision to open up South Dakota CRP acres for grazing in areas categorized as D2 (severe drought) or D3 (extreme drought) until September 30, 2017. Last week, Rounds and Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) wrote to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue urging him to provide timely assistance to counties currently facing extreme drought conditions.

“I thank Secretary Perdue for acting quickly to give ranchers additional flexibility to feed their herds,” said Rounds. “Opening up additional CRP acres for grazing will provide South Dakota producers with much-needed relief from the ongoing drought. It is a great first step, and I will continue working with my colleagues to make certain our producers are equipped with all the tools possible to manage these difficult conditions.”

Counties in South Dakota eligible for emergency grazing of CRP include: Brown, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Haakon, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, McPherson, Meade, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Walworth and Ziebach.

# # #

Facebook Twitter