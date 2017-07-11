Rounds Supports USDA Decision to Open CRP Acres for Haying

WASHINGTON – Showing support, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) decision to open up Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for haying in all South Dakota counties from July 16, 2017 – August 30, 2017.

Last month, Rounds and Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) wrote to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue urging him to provide timely assistance to counties currently facing extreme drought conditions. Since then, USDA has opened up all South Dakota counties for CRP grazing until September 30, 2017.

“Once again, I thank Secretary Perdue for acting quickly to give ranchers additional flexibility to feed their herds,” said Rounds. “Opening up CRP acres early for emergency haying will provide South Dakota producers with additional relief from the ongoing drought.”

To learn more about the CRP program, click HERE. To find your local FSA office and learn more about drought relief benefits available, click HERE.

# # #

